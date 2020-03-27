Leader of the Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi had on Thursday revealed that an outbreak of corona virus had taken place among fighters of Saudi-led coalition forces, particularly on the fronts at the borders of Saudi Arabia.

“What the traitors and the aggression coalition hide is the spread of the corona epidemic among their troops in a number of fronts and areas. Our sources confirm the spread of the corona epidemic in the Medi front in large numbers,” Sayyid al-Houthi said in his speech this afternoon on the occasion of the National Day of Resilience.

“The aggression coalition humiliates and oppress the traitors (…) Therefore, I advise the traitors to respond to the efforts of the National Reconciliation Commission,” the Leader of the Revolution said, referring to the abuse that Yemeni and foreign mercenaries in the employ of the Saudi-led coalition suffer at the hand of their Saudi officers.