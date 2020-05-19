The Health Bureau in Taiz and Hadhramaut provinces, which are under control of the Saudi-led Hadi government, has announced late on Monday that 17 new cases of the new corona virus have been reported, bringing the total number of infections across Yemen to 151, including 24 deaths.

A medical source in Taiz province confirmed that 10 new cases of corona virus were recorded including two deaths and two recovery cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the city alone to 15.

The source confirmed that 20 suspected cases are undergoing “BCR test”, because they showed clinical symptoms identical to those of Covid-19.

The outcome of the test showed that 10 cases tested positive, according to the medical source.

In addition, the director of the Health Office in Hadhramaut coast confirmed on Monday that seven confirmed cases of the virus were recorded, including one death.

Earlier on Monday, the Corona Virus Control Committee of Hadi’s government has reported two cases in the last few hours, bringing the number of cases to 134.

The committee said in a brief statement on its account on Twitter, that two new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Shabwah province.

According to the committee, the total number of the confirmed Corona cases in Yemen since April 10 reached to 130 cases, including 20 deaths, across nine Yemeni provinces.

Yemen suffers from a general deterioration of various service sectors, especially the health sector, as a result of the invasion and blockade by Saudi-led invaders that has been going on since 2015.