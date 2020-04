Oman’s Ministry of Health has announced the death of a resident of the country from corona virus, bringing the death toll to eight.

“A 53-year-old resident has died due to corona virus,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Ministry, 98 new infections have been reported in the Gulf state, including 39 Omanis and 59 non-Omani residents, bringing the total number of cases in Oman to 1,508.