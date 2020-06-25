Health authorities in the Saudi-led Hadi puppet government on Wednesday have recorded 23 new coronavirus cases in occupied provinces.

The Control Committee tasked with confronting the coronavirus, said in a tweet that it had recorded four cases in Aden, five cases in Hadhramaut, four cases in Taiz, two cases in Lahj, one in Dhalea, and seven cases in Mahrah province.

The committee added that it has recorded 23 recovery cases in Hadhramaut, Lahj, Taiz, Mahrah and Aden provinces.

According to the committee, the total number of cases of the new coronavirus Covid-19 has risen to 1,015, with 274 deaths and 379 recoveries.