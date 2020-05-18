A spokeswoman for the so-called Corona virus Control Committee of the Hadi government was injured on Sunday in an attack by gunmen believed to affiliated with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the southern port city of Aden.

Committee spokeswoman Dr. Sharq al-Subaei confirmed in a tweet that she was attacked by gunmen in a car while she was inspecting some of the city’s quarantine centers.

She explained that the gunmen dragged her out of her car along with her son, knocked her to the ground and beat her.

She pointed out that a number of nearby civilians intervened and prevented her from being killed, pointing out that this will not prevent her from “continuing her humanitarian work among the members of the community.”

Al-Subaei blamed the STC for the attack and the security chaos in Aden.