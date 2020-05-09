The Johns Hopkins University has recorded that the rate of new corona virus infections has stabiliser across the world over the past day, with the cumulative death toll approaching 4 million.

The university, which is a reference in tracking corona cases in the world, reported a daily infection rate of 93,800 new cases, compared with 92,000 the previous day.

The total overall toll is more than 3,939,000, according to the report.

Johns Hopkins University reported that the total number of deaths this morning was 274,898, while a total of more than 1,320,000 people were recovering.

The United States remains among the most affected with the virus with about 1.28 million infections, followed by Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, while Russia ranks fifth with about 188,000 infected cases.