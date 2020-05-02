A number of gunmen were killed and injured on Friday in violent clashes between UAE-backed militias and Al-Islah Party militants in Socotra province.

According to local sources in Al-Jazeera, the clashes left two dead and several others injured, pointing out that the Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias, funded by the United Arab Emirates, took control of the military points located at the entrance to the city of Hadiboh, the capital of the province, and are advancing towards the government compound.

The sources confirmed that the Socotra tribes, led by Sheikh Issa bin Yaqut mobilized hundreds of tribal militants, to confront the STC militias.

The sources explained that a number of Saudi armoured vehicles were deployed in the entrances and streets of the city of Hadiboh, after an agreement to stop the clashes between al-Islah militants and STC militias was reached.

The sources pointed out that the agreement stipulated that Saudi forces are to take over the entrances to the city of Hadiboh and to Socotra airport, and will prevent the movement of heavy weapons. Both sides have agreed to withdraw their forces to their original positions.

Military observers confirmed that Saudi Arabia has worked to secure the Islah militants inside the city of Hadiboh and to isolate the STC from any military movements in the island’s capital.

The head of the STC separatists in Socotra, Raafat Ali Ibrahim, called on the pro-Islah governor of Socotra, Ramzi Mahrous, to surrender and hand over all weapons in exchange for a safe exit from the island.