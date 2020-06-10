An Iranian national has been sentenced to death for spying for the CIA and Mossad on the whereabouts of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US in Baghdad in January, Iran’s Judiciary spokesman said .

According to Tasnim News Agency, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili said the convict, named Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, had connections with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Israeli espionage service Mossad.

In exchange for money, the spy gathered intelligence for the CIA and Mossad on the Iranian security services and Armed Forces, including on the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and its Quds Force, and specifically on the whereabouts of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the spokesman of the judiciary said.

On January 3, Lieutenant General Soleimani, together with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi (PMU), and a number of their entourage, was killed in a terrorist attack carried out by US drones near Baghdad International Airport .