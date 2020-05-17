Chinese Ambassador to the Zionist entity of “Israel” Du Wei has been found dead in his apartment in Herzliya, the Hebrew daily Yediot Aharonot reported on Sunday morning.

Du Wei, 58, was appointed China’s ambassador to the Israeli entity in February.

According to the reporting newspaper, Du Wei was found dead in his bed and appears to have died in his sleep, but the cause of death was not known so far.

“No signs of violence were found on the ambassador’s body,” Channel 12 reported.

“Preliminary estimates indicate that the death is natural, as the ambassador did not wake up from his sleep,” the channel added.

Du Wei previously served as China’s envoy to Ukraine. His death coincides with a visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Israel, in which he asked the Zionists to reconsider engaging in further economic ties with China.