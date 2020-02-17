Chinese authorities announced on Monday that the death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to 1,770, while infected reached 70,548. Around 9,419 cases have been cured since the outbreak began.

“The Health Commission has received information from 31 provinces confirming 2,048 new infections, bringing the number of infected to 70,548 and 105 deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll in China to 1,770,” the National Health Commission of China said in a statement.

Health authorities in China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, reported that the region had recorded 1,933 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The representative of China’s National Health Commission confirmed on Sunday that the incidences of coronavirus were declining, saying that this was an indication that the impact of travel restrictions and other harsh measures was finally paying off.

Earlier on Sunday, Chinese authorities announced that 68,500 cases of the disease had been reported, while the death toll had reached 1,665, mostly in the central Hubei province.

“It is impossible to determine where the epidemic will spread,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

He added: “We are concerned about the ever-increasing number of cases in China.”