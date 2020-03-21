Chinese authorities have reported 41 new cases of the new corona virus strand covid-19, but no deaths.

No cases of the virus have been reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the outbreak, for the third consecutive day.

“For the third day in a row, Wuhan city has not recorded any new infections with the virus,” Xinhua news agency reported Saturday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the world has risen to 234,000, with over 10,000 people having died.