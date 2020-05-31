China has rejected a request from Sultan al-Barkani, speaker of parliament in the Saudi-backed Hadi puppet government, to provide medical assistance to counter the Covid-19 virus.

Yemeni News Portal reported on Saturday that the Chinese ambassador to Yemen, Kang Yong, responded to his country’s rejection of the request for al- al-Barkani’s request.

The website explained that the Chinese ambassador informed the Hadi government that “the volume of Chinese assistance to cope with the virus Covid-19 is determined according to official data issued by governments. The number of infections in Yemen, according to the National Committee for the Response to Corona has not exceeded 300 infections, and this number is not large compared to other countries.”

The website confirmed that the Chinese ambassador replied saying that “there are more than 150 countries requesting assistance from China since the beginning of the outbreak, at a time when China itself is still suffering from the epidemic.”

“China has experienced a sharp economic decline, and is facing many difficulties and pressures,” according to the Chinese ambassador’s response.

Activists have commented that the Chinese ambassador’s response is diplomatic, but reveals the international community’s distrust of the Hadi puppet government. The members of the so-called Hadi government for the most part don’t even live in Yemen, and are considered to be far removed from reality in Yemen itself.