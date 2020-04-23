International advocacy group Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to put the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and its allied militias on a UN blacklist for attacks on schools and hospitals in Yemen.

The organisation’s 32-page report released Monday said the blacklist has served as an important tool to protect children by identifying warring parties responsible for violating their rights.

This has enabled the United Nations to engage with warring parties and obtain commitments to end and prevent violations, leading to their removal from the list.

Watchlist program director Adrianne Lapar said that to date, the UN has signed 32 action plans with listed parties, including 12 government forces and 20 armed groups. Of those, 12 parties have fully complied with their commitment and have been taken off the blacklist, she said.

General Secretary Guterres has been issuing two lists every year, one of governments and groups killing and injuring children in conflicts, and a second of parties that have put in place measures to protect children.

The Watchlist has questioned why the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has been put on the list of taking actions to protect children, while its aircraft is still carrying out attacks on schools and hospitals.

“All violators should be held to the same standards,” the organisation said in a press briefing on the matter.