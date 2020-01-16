At least one child was killed and another wounded by a Saudi shelling on the border district of Razih in Saada governorate, while the aggression forces continued their violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah governorate during the past 24 hours, a military source reported on Thursday.

According to the sources, a child was killed and another female child was wounded by Saudi missile and artillery shelling of populated villages in the Razih border district.

The source pointed out that the forces of aggression bombed Sanaa Street, Al-Khamari and the Al-Shaab residential area in Hodeidah.

The source stated that two military bulldozers of the aggression forces had created new fortifications southwest of Maghari village in the Hays district, as well as near Al-Sharaf in the besieged Durayhmi district.

Meanwhile, the aggression forces fired Katyusha rockets and more than 27 artillery shells at the village of Al-Shujan on the outskirts of the city of the same district.

The sources pointed out that the aggression forces fired more than seven artillery shells on the Al-Faza area of Tuhayat District​​ .