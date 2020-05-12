A child was killed and two others injured on Monday evening, when a rocket attack launched by the Saudi-led coalition forces hit populated border villages in the northern Yemeni province of Saada, a security official said.

According to the official populated villages in the border district of Razih were hit by rocket and artillery shelling, killing one child and injuring two others.

The shelling also caused damage to the homes and properties of the residents.

The source condemned the Saudi enemy’s continued targeting of villages, which amounts to crimes against civilians. The crime comes less than two days after a similar attack in the same directorate, which resulted in the injury of a child by a Saudi missile strike.