A child was wounded on Tuesday as a result of an artillery shelling launched by US-backed Saudi-led coalition forces on Saada province, a security official said.

According to the official, the aggression forces targeted populated areas in Shada border district, resulting in the injury of a small girl.

The aggression warplanes launched three airstrikes on the border district of Kitaf in the same province, in conjunction with intense Saudi missile and artillery shelling of villages in the districts of Monabbih and Shada.

Moreover, the aggression warplanes wages six airstrikes targeting several areas in the district of Dhaher on Monday.

On Sunday, the first day of the Islamic holy day of Eid Al-Fitr, three civilians were killed and three others were wounded as a result of Saudi-led airstrikes targeting civilians on the main road in Maran area, Hidan district.