On Thursday, the Chief of Staff of Hadi’s military forces was wounded when his convoy was hit at the Ma’rib – Al-Jawf Junction .

Media outlets of Hadi quoted military sources as saying that Chief of Staff Abdullah Al-Nakha’i was passing by with his motorcade on his way to the Nihm front, when his convoy was targeted with RPG fire, forcing him to return to Ma’rib.

The report marks the first official confession of Hadi’s forces that the Al-Jawf – Ma’rib Junction has fallen in the hands of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees that are loyal to the National Salvation Government.