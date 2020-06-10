Activists have on Tuesday revealed the killing of a hundred-year-old turtle by poachers on Socotra Island in Yemen.

The activists published a picture of the turtle, which they said is more than a hundred years old and had been hunted and transported through military points belonging to the UAE and Saudi occupation forces on the island.

سلحفاة سقطرية نادرة يتجاوز عمرها الف سنه

تم إصطيادها ونقلها عبر النقاط الأمنية وعرضها للبيع.

المليشيات السعودية/الإماراتية تدفع 70 ألف لشراء السلاحف النادرة.

ندعوا المجتمع الدولي والمنظمات الدولية لحماية أرخبيل سقطرى من العبث بالتاريخ والبيئة السقطرية الذي يمارسه الغزاة المجرمين pic.twitter.com/oZmDwdX8oh — الشيخة . أم هماس السقطري (@kalimba_2020) June 9, 2020

The sources reiterated that Emirati and Saudi officers on the island are encouraging inhabitants to destroy the environment by hunting rare turtles, in exchange for rewards of up to 70,000 Yemeni riyals.

The activists called on the international community and the concerned international organisations, in particular UNESCO, to quickly intervene to protect the environment and biological diversity in Socotra from tampering by the invaders.

Socotra island is known for its special biosphere that is unique in the world, including flora and fauna that does not exist anywhere else on the planet. The archipelago is recognised as protected UN World Heritage.

However, since the invasion of Yemen started in 2015, Saudi and Emirati invaders have been stationed on the islands, with reports stating that they are transforming it into a military area. Some reports even claim that the invaders are aiming to colonise and annex the territory into the United Arab Emirates.