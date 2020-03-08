A senior leader in Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, Mohammed Nasser al-Bukhiti, has revealed on Saturday the latest batch of money smuggled from the Central Bank’s branch in Ma’rib to Seiyun city.

Al-Bukhiti said on his Facebook page: “The last batch of money smuggled from the Central Bank branch in Marib to Seiyun with the escort and protection of Colonel Ahmed Da’akam, the Commander of the Police forces (…) The leaders of Islah Party not only deprived Yemen of its oil and gas revenues, but they also deprived even whom have been killed and wounded in their ranks (…) They have spent all revenues to invest abroad, and yet they do not stop crying about the failure of the countries of aggression to support them.”

There have been numerous reports about Central Bank branches in many occupied Yemeni cities, including Ma’rib and Aden, being looted by corrupt officials in the employ of either the Saudi or UAE invaders. Much of the money smuggled out by Islah Party officials has reportedly made their way to Turkey.