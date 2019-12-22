A car bomb has exploded outside a hotel in the Somalian city of Galkayo, in the central province of Mudug on Saturday, killing at least seven civilians and injuring others, a Somalian army officer said.

Major Ali Omar said the driver failed to enter the hotel complex, causing him to collide with a military vehicle parked near a security checkpoint.

“So far, we know that seven people have been killed, mostly civilians, but the death toll could rise,” he added

More than a dozen others were injured, most of them Somalian soldiers, a medic at Galkayo Hospital said.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The radical Wahhabi group Al-Shabaab, which seeks to overthrow the central government, controls small parts of Mudug province, but does not control Galkayo, according to Reuters