The Public Corporation for Grains Development and Production ( PCGDP) has held a press conference in the Bagel district of Hodeidah province, launching the national campaign “We eat from what we plant”

With the launching of the campaign, the corporation started the process of receiving products of grain from farmers in Tihama, from the Bagel, Zabid and Qanawis centers.

The campaign was launched on Thursday.

It came as a part of a collaboration between the PCGDP, the General Authority for Zakat, the Tihama Development Authority, the Benyan and Kanwan Foundations, with the intention to support and encourage the cultivation of grain crops to provide food security.

At the conference, the Chairman of the PCGDP, Engineer Adnan Hashid, confirmed that the launch of the centers for receiving grain crops from farmers in Tihama comes in implementation of the results of a meeting.

The meeting included deputies of the Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of the Higher Agricultural and Fisheries Committee, in which they approved to complete the procedures for establishing the central grain market.

Hashid said the mechanism will benefit farmers, improve their income and encourage them to grow their agricultural land to increase production, as well as contribute to reducing the import of wheat and other grain crops.

He stressed the importance of creating a market to balance the prices of domestic products in the interests of farmers, consumers and the national economy in general.

Ali Amer, a consultant for the corporation, said “the profits earned by brokers and traders make it difficult for the citizen to buy grain crops because of their high prices, which makes farms vulnerable to losses.”

He noted that grain crop receiving centers will enable the foundation to buy local grain from farmers at affordable prices and sell them to consumers at cost in support and encouragement to farmers and local producers.

Participants at the press conference called on the media to interact with the national campaign to encourage farmers to contribute to food security and self-sufficiency.