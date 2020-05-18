The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said on Sunday that a British ship had been attacked off the southern coast of Yemen. The organisation did not identify the ship.

In a warning notice on its website, the center said the attack happened in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday at 12:30 o’clock UTC.

Shipping company Stolt Tankers said its vessel Stolt Apal was attacked by pirates, 75 nautical miles off Yemen’s coast on Sunday, Reuters News Agency reported.

According to Reuters, Stolt Tankers said six armed pirates approached the vessel in two speedboats.

“After multiple warning shots were fired by the armed guard team aboard Stolt Apal, the skiffs opened fire on the ship. The armed guard team returned fire, disabling one skiff and ending the pursuit,” Stolt Tankers said.

“The bridge area sustained minor damage from bullets, but there were no injuries, no pollution and no cargo impacted on Stolt Apal. A coalition warship responded and Stolt Apal has resumed her voyage,” the statement read.

Maritime security firm Dryad Global said it was the ninth reported incident in the Gulf of Aden this year.

Piracy in the international waters around southern Yemen has increased in the past years, due to the total collapse of security following the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen in 2015.