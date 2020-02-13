British law firm Stoke White has asked the governments of the UK, the United States and Turkey on Wednesday to arrest senior officials from the United Arab Emirates, on suspicion of carrying out war crimes and torture in Yemen, three sources told Reuters news agency.

Stoke White filed the complaints to the Metropolitan police and the US and Turkish justice ministries, on behalf of journalist Abdullah Suliman Abdullah Daubalah and Salah Muslem Salem, whose brother was killed in Yemen.

The complaint, filed on Wednesday, says the UAE and its mercenaries are “responsible for torture and war crimes against civilians in Yemen in 2015 and 2019.”

“It is requested that the UK, US and Turkish police open investigations into these alleged crimes as soon as possible,” according to one of the sources.

The suspects identified include political and military leaders from the UAE who reside in the UAE and the United States but who travel to the United Kingdom regularly.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and a number of their regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the puppet government of Hadi back to power and crushing the popular revolution led by Ansarullah.

In July, the UAE said it was withdrawing its troops from Yemen, but has nevertheless remained a part of the coalition and maintains troops in southern Yemen, including the island of Socotra.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organisation, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past almost five years.

The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.