Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has on Wednesday revealed details of Operation Amkn Minhum, which resulted in the near full liberation of Jawf province and strengthened the military position of the army forces and Popular Committees.

“By liberating Jawf province, we have confirmed our ability to impose new equations in a different geographical reality, on more than one front,” Sare’e said in a press conference held this afternoon.

He pointed out that the military forces and Popular Committees efficiently carried out all the operational tasks after having been able to move from the defence stage to the offensive, within the overall military strategy.

The theater of operations included all the southern axis of Jawf province, which includes the districts of Al-Hazm, Al-Masloub, Al-Ghail, Al-Khalq and Al-Moton, in addition to Al-Aqaba in Khab Washaf, according to the spokesman.

Sare’e explained that the enemy forces in Jawf province consisted of a full military unit called Sixth Military Region, in addition to six brigades and three battalions of Salafist mercenaries and police groups.

He indicated that the western areas of the province were the starting base for the army forces to liberate the remaining areas of the province, especially the populated areas, in the south and central of the governorate.

“The Saudi enemy pushed hundreds of mercenaries to the battle, most of them were in Najran, Jizan, and Asir, and the aggression coalition warplanes launched more than 250 raids,” Sare’e said.

The Yemeni forces inflicted heavy losses, as the human losses were estimated at more than 1,200 mercenaries dead, wounded and captured, with Saudi soldiers among the prisoners.

The spokesman confirmed the armed forces’ commitment to maintaining security and stability in Al-Hazm city, until it will be handed over to the security authorities of the Interior Ministry.

“We have taken into account historical archaeological areas during the implementation of the operation, and we will remain committed to preserving those sites,” Sare’e said.

Yahya Sare’e pointed out that most of the enemy forces’ soldiers, mercenaries, agents and traitors had fled, taking advantage of “what we previously announced, namely that we would stop shooting at every mercenary who escaped from the battle.”

“A number of mercenary leaders in the field have expressed their desire to leave confrontations during the operation and withdraw, and that is why our forces have contributed to that.”

During the operation, the missile force participated in six operations, by using Nakal, Qasim and Badr ballistic missiles, while the drones carried out 54 operations, 33 of which hit several Saudi military and economic targets.

The drone attacks inflicted great losses in equipment and lives om the enemy, in addition to economic losses as a result of targeting vital installations related to the oil and gas industry.

The air defence force implemented 10 successful response operations and forced numerous aggression coalition aircraft to leave, in addition to successfully shooting down a hostile warplane.

The engineering and anti-armour units succeeded in carrying out all of their tasks during the operation, by dealing with enemy armoured vehicles along the theater of operations.

The Yemeni artillery units destroyed numerous enemy fortifications and troop gatherings during the operation.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e praised the role of all those who participated and contributed to the success of the military operation, foremost of them the free and honourable tribes of Jawf, including ita sheikhs and personalities, as well as the hundreds of tribesmen, for their role in defeating the forces of the aggression coalition and invasion forces l.

Sare’e confirmed that the Armed Forces and Popular Committees are determined to fulfill their religious and national duty to liberate all lands of the Republic of Yemen, achieve complete independence, defeat the external aggression, and lift the blockade.

He called on the remaining traitors and agents of the aggression coalition to change their shameful stances and join the ranks of the homeland