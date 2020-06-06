At least two members of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) were seriously injured on early Friday, when a bomb targeted a military vehicle in the southern port city of Aden, a security source said.

The Turkish Anadolu News Agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that “unknown militants on a motorcycle threw a bomb at a military pickup belonging to the STC near the National Bank in the Crater district of Aden.”

According to the source, the attack took place just some 300 meters from the Central Bank of Aden, which has witnessed several security incidents in previous periods.

The source added that the explosion caused two serious injuries, which were taken to the al-Jumhuri General Hospital in Khor Makser.

Troops of the separatist Security Belt have been deployed in most streets of the Crater neighborhood to search for the attackers.

Assassinations and security disorder have been hitting Aden since early 2016, when militias backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates overran much of the country’s south.