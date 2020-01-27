The General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology of Yemen has called the continued Saudi-imposed blockade of Sana’a International Airport “a genocide against Yemeni patients.”

“Sana’a International Airport would not have stopped for four years without legal justification if there had been no silence and international complicity,” said Dr Mazen Ghanem, a spokesman for the Authority.

In a press statement on Sunday, he called on UN and human rights organisations to pressure the coalition countries of the Saudi-led Aggression to open Sana’a International Airport, in order to save who could be saved from the patients and the stranded people, especially after the deterioration of the security situation in the southern areas.