Hadi’s self-proclaimed Transport Minister Saleh al-Jabwani has launched a verbal attack on his own puppet government’s Prime Minister, Moeen Abdul-Malik, in response to his government’s statement on Tuesday.

Al-Jabwani called Moeen Abdul-Malik a “traitor” who is trying to “cover up a project of breaking up the country.”

He added in a tweet on Tuesday addressing Moeen Abdul-Malik: “How much will he do to cover up the coup in Aden, and his betrayal of the president who has trusted his responsibility (…) but [he] did not hide his aspiration and unbridled ambition for power, even at the expense of the nation.”

Al-Jabwani stressed that Hadi’s Prime Minister used the so-called legitimate government “with open opportunism, and today covers up the project of breaking up the homeland.”

“Many have done the same thing as you have done, and went to the right place,” he said.

Al-Jabwani’s response came following the Hadi government’s statement on the cancellation of all agreements the Transport Minister al-Jabwani had concluded with Turkey. Moeen Abdul-Malik had previously said that these deals did not represent his government and only represented al-Jabwani himself.