Dozens of Saudi-led coalition mercenaries were killed, and over 30 others wounded in missile attack launched by the Yemeni army on Tuesday, a military sources reported.

According to the source, the Missile Forces of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees launched a ballistic missile targeting gatherings of Saudi-led aggression coalition forces in Dhalea province, southern Yemen.

The source confirmed that the Badr-P missile struck the Saudi-led mercenaries’ gatherings at al-Sadrin camp in Maris district, leaving 13 mercenaries dead and 30 wounded as initial toll.