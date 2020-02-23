The Belgian Senate has expressed its concerns regarding violations of human rights and repression of basic democratic rights in Bahrain, calling on the Bahraini regime to stop violations of the rights of activists and to release human rights activists.

During a symposium held in Brussels, Bahraini activists asked the European Union to exert more pressure on the Al-Khalifa monarchy through the imposition of economic sanctions and the ratification by the European Parliament of resolutions condemning human rights violations in Bahrain.

Jurists emphasized that the violations have become a systematic behavior against opponents, bloggers and human rights defenders in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, speakers at the symposium denounced what they described as campaigns of arbitrary arrest, unfair trials, torture in Bahraini prisons, and restrictions of the press.