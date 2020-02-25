Bahrain’s civil aviation authority on Monday suspended all flights from Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport for 48 hours for fear of a spread of the corona virus.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the civil aviation authority confirmed that it is cooperating with all concerned authorities to take the necessary measures to prevent a possible spread.

“All arrivals to Bahrain International Airport suspected of infection will be tested and, if found to be suffering from the condition, are immediately transferred to designated centres for isolation and treatment,” the Bahrain News Agency added.

The civil aviation authority stressed the need to adhere to awareness guidelines and methods of prevention.

The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Bahrain recently reported a new case of corona virus, after a Bahraini national was diagnosed with the disease after coming from Iran via Dubai.