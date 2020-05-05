Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced Tuesday that a US detainee who tried to enter the country in order carry out a coup d’etat has turned out to be a bodyguard for US President Donald Trump.

“One of the detainees has in his first testimony confirmed that there were two US citizens in the invasion group, two of President Donald Trump’s bodyguards,” Maduro stated.

On Sunday, Venezuela announced that it had foiled an attempt to penetrate by sea of “terrorist mercenaries” who tried to enter the country to stage a coup d’état from neighboring Colombia.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said in a recent televised address: “A group of terrorist mercenaries from Colombia attempted to carry out an invasion across the sea, with the aim of launching terrorist attacks in the country, assassinating the leaders of the Government of Venezuela and to carry out a coup d’état.”