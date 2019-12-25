At least 35 civilians, mostly women, were killed on Tuesday after armed men attacked a military post in Burkina Faso.

Some 87 rebel gunmen and Burkinabe security personnel were also killed in the clash, authorities said.

Militants attacked a military outpost in northern Soum Province on Tuesday morning. In a statement, the army said that several hours later its forces were able to repel the militants and seized a large quantity of weapons and motorcycles.

“The terrorists have killed 35 civilians, including 31 women, as they fled in a cowardly way,” the government said in a separate statement.

The statement added that 80 militants and seven security personnel were killed in fighting earlier.

President Roch Marc Kabore declared two days of national mourning in the West African country in response to the attack, according to Reuters

The incident followed an attack by militants on a bus convoy carrying mine workers in November that killed about 40 people.

Burkina Faso was once a relatively quiet part of the Sahel region, but it has been hit by violence extended by criminal groups coming mostly from its northern neighbour Mali.