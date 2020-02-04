Medical airlift trips organized by the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO), were launched on Monday at Sana’a International Airport, exclusively for a limited number of patients with chronic diseases.

The first medical trip carried seven patients and their companions, as well as two kidney donors.

According to the agreement between the Ministry of Health and the United Nations and WHO, 120 cases were scheduled to leave Monday in the first flight of the medical bridge on a UN plane for treatment in Jordan.

Sana’a International Airport has been closed by the aggression coalition since August 9, 2016, which has resulted in the death of more than 43,000 patients due to the inability to travel for treatment abroad and due to the lack of medicines that need to be transported by air.

“Today’s move comes too late for thousands of Yemenis who died waiting to leave the country for urgent life-saving care. They were handed a death sentence when the Saudi-led coalition blockaded northern Yemen by closing down the airport in Sana’a over three years ago,” NRC’s Yemen Country Director Mohammed Abdi said in a statement.

“We hope that these medical flights will save the lives of other Yemenis. Many more are still waiting to get the healthcare they need. There is no justification for punishing very sick civilians by blocking them from accessing medical treatment,” he added.

He continued: “We hope that the recent increase in military escalations in northern Yemen will not put these flights under threat, because this small but significant step helps to build confidence between conflict parties. They need to end their political wrangling and fully reopen Sana’a airport for commercial flights.”

According to the statement, “the closure of Sana’a airport is one example of the way the use of blockade is causing intolerable suffering for civilians. This includes restrictions on humanitarian goods, commercial imports of food, fuel and medicines.

“Eighty percent of the population now needs humanitarian aid in order to survive. The economy keeps deteriorating and people don’t receive salaries,” the statement said.

The statement concluded by saying that “Yemen needs urgent action to increase the flow of food, fuel and medicines from Hodeidah port across the country, and salaries need to be paid, otherwise Yemenis could face the risk of famine once again.”