At least 10 people were killed in a suicide bombing attack hit police car in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

The bombing took place in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province on the border with Afghanistan and Iran. Two policemen were among those killed.

“We have received 10 bodies so far and 35 injured in the al-Ahli hospital,” a local medical official told Reuters.

A senior police official confirmed that two police officers were killed in the blast.

Quetta is the capital of Balochistan province, which has been plagued for decades by a separatist insurgency. Separatists usually attack energy infrastructure and security forces.

Last month, 12 people were killed and others injured when a bomb exploded inside a mosque in the same city.

The incident occurred three days after two people were killed and 14 injured when a bicycle carrying explosives exploded in the same city.

The city also witnessed an explosion last August inside a mosque in the Kochlak area, killing five people and injuring 15 others.

Balochistan province has been the scene of violent insurgencies by separatist and Wahhabi armed groups, which some analysts believe are being supported by neighboring India.