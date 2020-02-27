At least six civilians were wounded on Thursday when Saudi-led coalition troops shelled on several parts of Hodeidah province, a security official said.

According to a security official, one child was injured by artillery shells fired by coalition gunmen in al-Suwaiq area of Tuhayat district.

Five other citizens were wounded when the coalition forces fired mortar shells at the Faza area, the official said.

The source stated that the violations of the ceasefire agreement by the coalition forces in Hodeidah province have amounted to no less than 164 in the past 24 hours.

The official explained that among the violations were three attacks on the Raqabat Kilo 16 and Al-Saleh areas, an infiltration attempted towards the 50th street and 25 violations by artillery shelling.