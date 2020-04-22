The death toll from floods that hit the southern port city of Aden on Tuesday has risen to eight people, including five children, while dozens of houses have collapsed.

Eight people, including five children, were killed and four others injured by torrential rains and floods in Aden, the coalition-backed security force said in a statement.

Some 75 houses were partially destroyed in the Crater, Khor Makser and Sheikh Othman, and a house in the city of Al-Tawahi collapsed completely.

The Saudi-led Hadi puppet government declared the southern port city of Aden a “disaster area” after flash floods caused by heavy rains killed eight people.

Videos posted on social media showed locals trying to save people swept away by the floods and youth helping the elderly trapped in their homes.