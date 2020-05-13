The corona virus control committee of Hadi’s government has on Tuesday announced the registration of new confirmed cases of the novel Corona virus (Covid-19) in Mahrah, Abyan and Shabwah provinces.

The committee said in a brief statement, on its account on Twitter, that nine new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, including one death in Shabwah, in addition to recording confirmed cases in each of the three provinces for the first time.

This brings the total number of the confirmed Corona cases in Yemen since April 10 to 67 cases, including 12 deaths in eight Yemeni provinces.

Yemen suffers from a general deterioration of various service sectors, especially the health sector, as a result of the bombing and blockade by Saudi-led invaders since 2015.