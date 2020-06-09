US occupation forces in Syria have on Tuesday sent a military convoy of 40 trucks, protected by military vehicles, to al-Malikiyah area in the most northeastern part of Hasaka, news agency SANA reported.

“The US occupation forces had entered a convoy of 40 trucks carrying military and logistical equipment accompanied by military vehicles of Hummer type during the past few hours, through the illegal al-Walid crossing,” the agency quoted local sources as saying.

The sources added that the US military forces’ convoy headed to an illegal base that they havrvset up in the Kharab al-Jeer military airport in the countryside of al-Malikiyah, northeast of the governorate.

The move came less than 24 hours after the entry of a previous military convoy consisting of 50 military trucks from Iraq.

The US military occupation in northeastern Syria is illegal according to international law, and continues without UN mandate and in direct violation of the wishes of the Syrian government.