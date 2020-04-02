Dozens of recruits in the ranks of the Saudi-led Hadi puppet government forces were killed in a friendly fire incident by Saudi aircraft in Ma’rib province, military sources reported on Wednesday.

According to the sources, about 40 recruits of Hadi’s forces were killed, and 80 others wounded as a result of the airstrikes that targeted them in al-Knais area, in what is described as a “military error”.

The incident is not the first time Saudi forces end up killing their own mercenaries. Last month, so-called “friendly raids” targeted Hadi forces and Islah Party militias in Nihn district and Jawf province, resulting in dozens of deaths, including high-ranking officers and brigade commanders.