The Yemeni Media Union (YMU) has on Saturday revealed statistics of the violations committed by Saudi-led coalition against media in Yemen, including attacks on their facilities and employees during the past five years of the war.

The Union said in its latest report, published on Saturday, that the coalition had caused “the killing of 335 Yemeni media workers and the injuring of 25 others since March 26, 2015.”

According to the Union’s report, “More than 290 military media personnel were martyred during five years of the aggression against the country, while the number of national [civil] media martyrs reached 45, and the wounded more than 25.”

The Union indicated that the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE destroyed 23 Yemeni media facilities and targeted broadcast and transmission towers 30 times, hijacked six Yemeni channels and websites, and stopped eight broadcasting satellite channels.

The Yemeni Media Union also recorded 143 cases of foreign journalists being prevented from entering Yemen.

Despite the extent of the attacks, the United Nations has remained remarkably silent towards the coalition’s violations and attacks against Yemeni media.