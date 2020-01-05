At least 30 students from the Libyan Military College were killed and dozens injured in the capital Tripoli last night in an airstrike, Amin al-Hashimi, spokesman for the Health Ministry of of the Western-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Saturday .

“An aerial attack killed thirty people and wounded dozens of students of the military school of Tripoli ,” al-Hashimi said in a statement.

“The students were conducting the evening gathering in the main courtyard of the college, preparing to enter their private wards, before the courtyard was hit by aerial bombardment that caused many casualties,” he added.

The spokesman confirmed an urgent appeal to Tripoli residents to go to hospitals to donate blood, given the critical injuries recorded among the college’s students.

“Operation Volcano of Anger”, which is a part of the GNA government, accused forces loyal to Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar of being responsible for the airstrikes.

“The warplane supporting the war criminal Haftar bombed the military school and caused dozens of deaths and injuries,” the GNA wrote on official Facebook page.

It also posted photos of the victims and the wounded, as well as the damages on the main courtyard of the school, where the aerial bombardment site was located .

There has been no comment from Haftar’s forces so far.

Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 imperialist invasion and overthrow of Muammar al-Gaddafi’s government. It has been plagued by violent clashes since April 4, when Haftar’s powerful forces, which launched an offensive to take control of Tripoli, the seat of the Government of National Accord which is headed by Fayez al-Sarraj.

The fighting has killed more than 2,000 fighters and nearly 300 civilians, while 146,000 people have been displaced, according to Ghassan Salame, UN envoy to Libya.

Khalifa Haftar, who is heading the unofficial armies of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, is being supported by Gaddafi loyalists known as the Green Movement, as well as receiving some support from Russia and Egypt. The GNA on the other side is being backed by the US and much of the West, as well as Turkey and several terrorist groups that previously were active in Syria.