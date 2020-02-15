Dozens of civilians were killed and wounded when Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched eight airstrikes targeting areas near the wreckage of a Tornado warplane that was shot down by Yemeni defenders in Maslub district of Jawf province, a security official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the coalition waged eight airstrikes targeting site of Tornado warplane’s wreckage where the aircraft was downed.

“The intensive flying of the aircraft of aggression prevented the recovery of the bodies of the martyrs and the aid the wounded,” the Ministry of Health spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the Saudi aerial attack targeted citizens at the scene of the crash of the enemy plane and in their homes in Maslub district

He confirmed that dozens of civilians were killed and wounded, including women and children, with at least 30 civilians being confirmed dead.

On Friday, the air defences of the Yemeni army shot down a warplane belonging to Saudi-led coalition in Jawf province.

According to Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, the air defences were able to shoot down a Tornado type plane over Jawf’s airspace while it was carrying out hostile missions.

The warplane was shot down by a sophisticated surface-to-air missile with modern technology, he added.

“The sky of Yemen is not a picnic place, and the enemy has to calculate and think about [flying into it] a thousand times over,” Yahya Sare’e said.