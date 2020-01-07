At least 30 people have been killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a bridge in Borno state, northeastern Nigeria, Reuters reported, citing local sources.

The device exploded at around 5 PM local time on Monday, on a busy bridge in the town of Jamburu, leading to neighboring Cameroon.

Eyewitnesses in the town reported that more than 35 injured people were taken to a local hospital.

A military spokesman said he would make statements about the incident later on.

Meanwhile, sources in the Civilian Joint Task Force, which is a group of citizens formed to fight the terrorist group Boko Haram, confirmed the attack and initial estimates of the death toll.

No group has so far claimed official responsibility for the bombing.