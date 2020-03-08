At least 30 people were killed as a fuel tanker collided with two passenger buses and several other cars on a highway near the Syrian capital of Damascus, official news agency SANA reported on Saturday.

According to SANA, the accident occurred on the Damascus-Homs road, on the Baghdad Bridge area, adding that a number of other people were injured.

No details were immediately available and it was not immediately clear what caused the accident, the agency concluded.

The war-devastated country marks nine years of conflict next week. The war has ravaged much of the country’s economy and infrastructure.