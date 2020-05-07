At least thirty people were killed in tribal clashes that erupted in Sudan’s South Darfur province, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s office said Wednesday in a brief statement.

Abdalla Hamdok made a phone call to the governor of South Darfur, after tribal clashes left dozens dead in the state, local media reported.

The governor of South Darfur, Major General Hashim Khalid, presented a detailed report to the Prime Minister on the situation.

The clashes that erupted between the Falata and Al-Raziqat tribes killed 30 people on Tuesday.

In his report, Khalid stressed the importance of calm in face of the current situation and the need for return of life to normal.

The Prime Minister regretted the consequences of this conflict and directed the Governor of the State to strictly enforce the law, ensuring that such attacks would not be repeated.

Earlier in the day, the local newspaper Al-Sudani quoted the Governor of South Darfur as saying that the incidents between the two tribes took place in the areas of Khor Shamam and the village of Meria on Tuesday morning, following the theft of livestock.

The official confirmed that 80 army vehicles had been deployed to the areas of clashes to mediate between the two rival parties.