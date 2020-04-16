Saudi-led coalition warplanes have launched 25 airstrikes against several Yemeni provinces during the past few hours, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Sare’e said on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, the coalition warplanes launched seven airstrikes on Hamdan district and three others on Khawlan district of Sanaa province, while an airstrike hit Harf Sufyan district in Amran province.

Moreover, seven airstrikes were waged on Labanat camp in Hazam district of Jawf province, as well as four airstrikes on Madghal district in Ma’rib province.

In Hodeidah, the coalition warplanes launched two airstrikes on the al-Marawa district, in which casualties have been reported.

Furthermore, the spokesman confirmed that since the early hours of dawn, the Saudi-led forces have been launching a large-scale attack from several paths towards the Malahet border area, which were still ongoing at the moment of release.

On Wednesday, Saudi-led coalition warplanes carried out 26 airstrikes against several areas across Yemen despite Saudi claims of engaging in a two-week ceasefire.