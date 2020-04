Saudi-led coalition warplanes have on Friday launched 23 raids on several areas in Ma’rib and Jawf provinces, a security official said.

According to the official, the coalition aircraft waged 16 raids on Ma’rib, ten of which targeted Salab area and other areas in Majzar district, and six others on Madghal district.

In Jawf, coalition warplanes reportedly waged seven raids on the province, including four on Khab Washaaf district and three others on al-Hazm.