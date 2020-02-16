At least 20 civilians were killed in overnight attack on the village of Ogossagou in central Mali, local officials said Friday.

According to the local officials, the attack was part of the civil strife in the centre of the country.

“Twenty bodies have been counted, some of them charred,” the village’s mayor was quoted by AFP.

The attack resulted in the disappearance of 28 other people, whose fate remains unknown.

According to the authorities, the attack was carried out by about 30 gunmen last night, and the consequences were compounded by the withdrawal of the Malian army from the village hours earlier.

During the attack, parts of the village were burned and eyewitnesses said food stocks were destroyed and residents’ livestock were looted.

The Fulani village has been witnessing armed attacks in March 2019 by Dogon fishermen, a culmination of a civil conflict that has so far plagued the centre of the country.

Mali has been struggling to contain a takfiri revolt that broke out in the north of the country in 2012, claiming thousands of military and civilian lives since.

The conflict later spread to central Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Ethnic violence surged in central Mali after the emergence of the terrorist group called Katiba Macina in 2015