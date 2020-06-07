At least 19 Yemeni fishermen have arrived to the western port city of Hodeidah after having been detained by Eritrean and US-backed Saudi-led coalition forces 35 miles away in international waters.

The fishermen were arrested by Eritrean forces after their boats were surrounded and threatened with force of arms.

A boat was also confiscated with his equipment before they were allowed to return on another boat that was in a deplorable state.

The Yemeni Ministry of Fishery has condemned the attacks on Yemeni fishermen by the Eritrean naval forces and Emirati forces.

“Yemeni fishermen are subjected to repeated attacks by Eritrean and Emirati boats while they are fishing to search for a source of livelihood for their families,” the ministry said in a statement of condemnation issued on Saturday.

In the statement, the ministry appealed to the United Nations and humanitarian organisations to stop these attacks and crimes that Yemeni fishermen are exposed to by the countries of aggression.