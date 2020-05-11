At least 19 sailors were killed and 15 others were wounded after an Iranian warship was hit by friendly fire during a military exercise off the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas in the Gulf waters, the Iranian military said on Monday.

The Iranian Navy’s Public Relations Department announced in a statement that the incident involving the light logistical vessel called Konarak occurred on Sunday evening, May 10, when a number of vessels were carrying out a naval exercise off the coasts of Jask and Chabahar, southeast of Iran.

Following the incident, the naval rescue and relief teams were immediately deployed to the scene.